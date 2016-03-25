版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 26日

BRIEF-Liberty Broadband says its unit entered into two margin loan agreements

March 25 Liberty Broadband

* New margin loan agreements permit unit to borrow term loans up to to $300 million, of which it borrowed $200 million on march 24

* On march 21, its unit entered into two margin loan agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

