BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet says DoJ and SEC continue to evaluate its past conduct in Brazil and Mexico

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.351 billion Connecticut Avenue Securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie Mae prices $1.351 billion Connecticut Avenue Securities risk sharing deal
March 25 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
* Doj and sec continue to evaluate alleged misconduct in brazil and mexico
* Deferred prosecution agreement, as extended, is set to expire on march 26, 2016
* Therefore, the issue is ongoing and will not conclude in its entirety on march 26, 2016
* Doj has informed biomet that it retains its rights under dpa to bring further action against biomet relating to conduct
* Alleged improprieties related to its operations in brazil and mexico
* Doj, sec and biomet have agreed to continue to evaluate and discuss these matters during q2 of 2016
* Pursuant to dpa, doj has sole discretion to determine whether conduct by biomet constitutes a violation or breach of dpa
* Doj could, among other things, revoke dpa or prosecute biomet and/or involved employees and executives Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* BEAR STATE FINANCIAL INC TO INCREASE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PERCENT
By John Balassi NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1.2bn 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area 5.95% Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by John Balassi and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)