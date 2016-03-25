版本:
BRIEF-Virgin America CEO David Cush's FY2015 total compensation $3.7 mln

March 25 Virgin America Inc

* Ceo david cush's fy 2015 total compensation was $3.7 million versus $4.6 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

