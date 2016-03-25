BRIEF-Solazyme enters note exchange agreements with some holders of its 6 pct convertible senior subordinated notes due 2018

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.351 billion Connecticut Avenue Securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie Mae prices $1.351 billion Connecticut Avenue Securities risk sharing deal
March 25 Solazyme Inc
* Co entered into note exchange agreements with certain holders of co's 6.00% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2018
* Pursuant to agreements such holders agreed to exchange up to $18.5 million of their notes with co for shares of co's common stock
* Also entered into exchange agreements with certain holders of co's 5.00% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* BEAR STATE FINANCIAL INC TO INCREASE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PERCENT
By John Balassi NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1.2bn 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area 5.95% Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by John Balassi and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)