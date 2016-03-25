版本:
BRIEF-Francesca's Holdings files for potential stock shelf offering

March 25 Francesca's Holdings Corp :

* Francesca's Holdings Corp files for potential stock shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1VNEITP Further company coverage:

