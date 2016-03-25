版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 26日

BRIEF-Beacon Roofing files for resale of up to 8.5 mln shares

March 25 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc

* Beacon Roofing Supply Inc files for resale of up to 8.5 million shares of co's common stock by its stockholder CD&R Roadhouse Holdings Source text: 1.usa.gov/1RBuYWq Further company coverage:

