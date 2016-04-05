版本:
Lumber Liquidators says Court ruled in favor of Co and units in proposition 65 lawsuit

April 5 Lumber Liquidators

* Court ruled in favor of co and units in proposition 65 lawsuit - sec filing

* Lumber liquidators says "implemented significant enhancements to our sourcing and compliance practices" Source text (1.usa.gov/25JhD9d) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

