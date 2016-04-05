版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 02:20 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says conclusion of Valeant's ad hoc committee a positive development

April 5 Moody's:

* Conclusion of Valeant's ad hoc committee a positive development Source text: bit.ly/25JgazH Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

