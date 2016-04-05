版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Rainmaker resources says terminated letter of intent to acquire Fantech Software Inc

April 5 Rainmaker Resources Ltd

* Rainmaker terminates letter of intent

* Rainmaker resources ltd says terminated letter of intent to acquire fantech software inc

* Rainmaker resources ltd says pursuing other acquisition opportunities and remains open to negotiations with other companies

* Rainmaker resources ltd says no funds were advanced by rainmaker to fantech. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

