版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 15:10 BJT

BRIEF-Aqeri signs SEK 1.5 mln deal with American company

April 6 Aqeri Holding AB :

* Signs 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($184,517.73) deal with American company

* Will be delivered in Q2 and Q3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1293 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐