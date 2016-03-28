版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一

BRIEF-Columbus Gold intends to nominate new directors to Eastmain's board

March 28 Columbus Gold Corp :

* Provided notice to Eastmain Resources of its intention to nominate five new directors to Eastmain's board

* "significant percentage of Eastmain shareholders support board change" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

