BRIEF-Adt announces end of "go shop" period

March 28 Adt Corp

* Adt announces end of "go shop" period

* Acquisition of ADT by funds managed by Apollo Global Management LLC is expected to be completed by June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

