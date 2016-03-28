版本:
BRIEF-Centrus Energy signs contract for American Centrifuge work in Tennessee

March 28 Centrus Energy Corp

* Signs contract for American Centrifuge work in Tennessee

* Contract totals approximately $32.3 million and runs through September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

