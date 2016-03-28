版本:
BRIEF-Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice opens with $36 mln on 945 IMAX screens globally

March 28 Imax Corp

* Warner Bros. Pictures' Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice opened with $36 million on 945 IMAX screens globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

