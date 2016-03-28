版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Support.com confirms receipt of director nominations from Viex Capital

March 28 Support.Com Inc:

* Support.com confirms receipt of director nominations from Viex Capital

* Got notice of nomination from Viex regarding intention to nominate 5 director candidates in attempt to replace majority of co's board Source text for Eikon:

