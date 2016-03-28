版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals says EMA has granted orphan medicinal product status to ubenimex

March 28 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted orphan medicinal product status to ubenimex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

