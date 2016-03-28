BRIEF-Apache says CEO Christmann's 2015 total compensation of $15.1 mln

March 28 Apache Corp

* CEO John J. Christmann IV total compensation of $15.1 million in 2015 versus $5.4 million in 2014

* Apache Corp says CFO Stephen Riney's 2015 total compensation was $6.2 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/1RKoZVD Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)