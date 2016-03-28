BRIEF-First Potomac Realty Trust to redeem 3.6 mln shares

March 28 First Potomac Realty Trust :

* Intends to redeem 3.6 million shares, representing about 86%, of 4.2 million outstanding shares of series a preferred shares

* Series A preferred shares will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)