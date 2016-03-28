BRIEF-First Potomac Realty Trust to redeem 3.6 mln shares

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to cease providing intent marketing services
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
March 28 First Potomac Realty Trust :
* Intends to redeem 3.6 million shares, representing about 86%, of 4.2 million outstanding shares of series a preferred shares
* Series A preferred shares will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage: