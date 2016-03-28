版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 20:40 BJT

BRIEF-Synthesis Energy Systems announces joint project development, investment agreement with China Environment State Investment

March 28 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc :

* Strategic joint project development and investment agreement with China Environment State Investment Co., Ltd

* Equity in projects for investment by SES and CESI is expected to be owned 51% CESI, and 49% SES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐