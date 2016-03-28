BRIEF-Gol Linhas Aereas engages PJT Partners to strengthen capital structure

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to cease providing intent marketing services
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
March 28 Gol Linhas Aereas
* Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. says that it has engaged PJT Partners
* Engaged PJT Partners to advise in connection with measures to strengthen capital structure, liquidity, improve profile of debt
* Additionally, PJT is advising co in connection with its u.s. dollar unsecured bonds
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016