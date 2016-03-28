版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Dryships announces an increase to its revolver

March 28 Dryships Inc :

* Announces an increase to its revolver

* Revolver was amended to increase maximum available amount by $10 million to $70 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐