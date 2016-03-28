版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-JetBlue Airways Corp says expanding partnership with Azul Brazilian Airlines

March 28 JetBlue Airways Corp

* Expanding its existing partnership with Azul Brazilian Airlines through a unilateral codeshare agreement Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐