版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-GoDaddy says live on AppDirect, to allow customers to add domain name to Office 365

March 28 Godaddy Inc

* Says is now live on AppDirect network of marketplaces

* In addition to adding a domain name to Office 365, co will be offering standalone domain name registration in near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐