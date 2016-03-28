BRIEF-Mondelez CEO Irene Rosenfeld's 2015 total compensation was $19.7 mln

UPDATE 7-Senegal army ready to enter Gambia if president refuses to quit
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
March 28 Mondelez International -
* Mondelez international inc says ceo irene rosenfeld's 2015 total compensation was $19.7 million versus $21 million in 2014
* Cfo brian gladden's fy 2015 total compensation $7.2 million versus $6.1 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID: 1.usa.gov/1RATEBv Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage:
* Tesoro Logistics LP announces 23rd consecutive quarterly distribution increase