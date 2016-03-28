版本:
BRIEF-PetroFrontier says Earl Scott is no longer CEO

March 28 PetroFrontier Corp

* Effective march 24, 2016, earl scott is no longer employed by petrofrontier as president and ceo

* Earl scott also resigned as a director of corporation and its two australian units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

