BRIEF-Elizabeth Arden amends second lien credit agreement - SEC filing

March 28 Elizabeth Arden Inc :

* Entered amendment of its existing second lien credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase bank to extend maturity date Source text - 1.usa.gov/1VQ3UJj Further company coverage:

