BRIEF-Elizabeth Arden amends second lien credit agreement - SEC filing

UPDATE 7-Senegal army ready to enter Gambia if president refuses to quit
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
March 28 Elizabeth Arden Inc :
* Entered amendment of its existing second lien credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase bank to extend maturity date Source text - 1.usa.gov/1VQ3UJj Further company coverage:
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage:
* Tesoro Logistics LP announces 23rd consecutive quarterly distribution increase