BRIEF-U.S. court rules in favor of Shire over Allergan Lialda patent

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to cease providing intent marketing services
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
March 28 (Reuters) -
* U.S. Court rules on patent litigation between shire and allergan
* U.S. Court says watson anda product meets additional requirements for claim constructions of "inner lipophilic matrix'' and "outer hydrophilic matrix"
* U.S. Court says watson pharma infringed two claims of '720 patent
* U.S. Court says shire entitled to the requested injunctive relief
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing