BRIEF-U.S. court rules in favor of Shire over Allergan Lialda patent

March 28 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Court rules on patent litigation between shire and allergan

* U.S. Court says watson anda product meets additional requirements for claim constructions of "inner lipophilic matrix'' and "outer hydrophilic matrix"

* U.S. Court says watson pharma infringed two claims of '720 patent

* U.S. Court says shire entitled to the requested injunctive relief Source text - 1.usa.gov/1WSKT7q Further company coverage: [AGN.N SHP.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

