2016年 3月 29日

BRIEF-Elaine Wynn says filed complaint Court to gain control of her Wynn Resorts stock

March 28 Elaine Wynn

* Filed a complaint in Nevada state court to gain control of her wynn resorts stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

