2016年 3月 29日

BRIEF-CyrusOne says CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek FY 2015 total compensation $3.6 mln

March 28 CyrusOne Inc

* Says CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek FY 2015 total compensation $3.6 million versus $3.1 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* Says CFO Gregory R. Andrews FY 2015 total compensation $1.4 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1qbPmaN Further company coverage:

