版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二 03:14 BJT

BRIEF-Wynn Resorts statement in response to Elaine Wynn's recent filing

March 28 Wynn Resorts Ltd

* Statement from Wynn Resorts in response to Elaine Wynn's recent filing

* Says allegations made by Elaine Wynn that company would hide any relevant activities from regulators are patently false Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐