BRIEF-Itochu, with aozora bank and 5 smaller regional lenders, to give financial support to Japanese enterprises - Nikkei

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec Technologies says Oren Harari appointed CFO
* Says Oren Harari appointed CFO Source text - http://bit.ly/2joWlLn Further company coverage:
March 28 (Reuters) -
* Itochu, with aozora bank and 5 smaller regional lenders, will give financial support to japanese enterprises located in outlying areas - nikkei
* Itochu will end up with a roughly 50 percent stake in the venture, while Aozora will own about 20 percent - Nikkei
* GL Connect, Itochu's fully owned corporate finance subsidiary based in Tokyo, will undertake the project - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1RLovyD) Further company coverage:
* Says Oren Harari appointed CFO Source text - http://bit.ly/2joWlLn Further company coverage:
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 17 January 2017
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - estimates that as of December 31, 2016 cash and cash equivalents were approximately $31.0 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2jp373S Further company coverage: