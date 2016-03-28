版本:
BRIEF-KemPharm receives FDA clearance to start human clinical trials of KP511

March 28 Kempharm Inc

* Kempharm receives clearance from fda to initiate human clinical trials of kp511, an investigational prodrug of hydromorphone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

