BRIEF-KemPharm receives FDA clearance to start human clinical trials of KP511

UPDATE 7-Senegal army ready to enter Gambia if president refuses to quit
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
March 28 Kempharm Inc
* Kempharm receives clearance from fda to initiate human clinical trials of kp511, an investigational prodrug of hydromorphone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage:
* Tesoro Logistics LP announces 23rd consecutive quarterly distribution increase