公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management CEO Daniel Och FY 2015 total compensation $3.2 mln

March 28 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc

* Says CEO Daniel Och FY 2015 total compensation $3.2 million versus $1.1. million in FY 2014 Source - 1.usa.gov/1SrTE79 Further company coverage:

