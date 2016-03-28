版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二 05:57 BJT

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp

March 28 (Reuters) -

* Morgan Stanley reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp as of March 18, 2016 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/25t4a55

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐