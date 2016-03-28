BRIEF-Howard Hughes CEO David Weinreb's FY 2015 total compensation $4.8 mln

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec Technologies says Oren Harari appointed CFO
* Says Oren Harari appointed CFO
March 28 Howard Hughes Corp :
* Says CFO Andrew Richardson FY 2015 total compensation $3.3 million versus $2.9 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* CEO David R. Weinreb's total compensation for FY 2015 was $4.8 million versus $6 million in FY 2014
* President Grant Herlitz's total compensation for FY 2015 was $5.5 million
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 17 January 2017
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - estimates that as of December 31, 2016 cash and cash equivalents were approximately $31.0 million