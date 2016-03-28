版本:
BRIEF-Royce Micro-Cap Trust says average weekly trading volume about 506,000 shares

March 28 Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc

* Says average weekly trading volume of approximately 506,000 shares as of february 29, 2016

* Says NAV $7.96 as on february 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

