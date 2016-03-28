版本:
2016年 3月 29日

BRIEF-AGCO CEO Martin Richenhagen's FY 2015 total compensation $11.7 mln

March 28 AGCO Corp :

* CEO Martin H. Richenhagen's total compensation for FY 2015 was $11.7 million versus $10.7 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/1PBKmB4 Further company coverage:

