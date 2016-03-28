BRIEF-Liquidity Services says terminated financing and security agreement between co and Bank Of America, N.A

March 28 Liquidity Services Inc :

* Says terminated financing and security agreement dated April 30, 2010, as amended, between co and Bank Of America, N.A

* Does not expect termination of facility to have a material effect on its liquidity or financial position

* Says facility was scheduled to terminate on May 31, 2018