BRIEF-S&P Dow Jones indices says Foot Locker to join the S&P 500

March 28 (Reuters) -

* S&P Dow Jones indices says Foot Locker inc set to join the S&P 500

* S&P Dow Jones indices says Foot Locker inc will replace Cameron International Corp on the s&p 500 Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

