2016年 3月 29日

BRIEF-Archer Daniels Midland CEO J. R. Luciano 2015 total compensation was $9.4 mln

March 28 Archer Daniels Midland Co :

* CEO J. R. Luciano total compensation of $9.4 million in 2015 versus $9.2 million in 2014

* Chairman P. A. Woertz total compensation of $19.4 million in 2015 versus $17 million in 2014 Source text 1.usa.gov/1RwubHo Further company coverage:

