版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 23:27 BJT

BRIEF-Yahoo sale process in middle of first round, first round bids not in yet - CNBC

March 28 (Reuters) -

* Yahoo sale process in middle of first round, first round bids not in yet; interest is high - CNBC citing source Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐