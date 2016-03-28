版本:
BRIEF-Eurocontrol's unit enters MOU with Netafim, an Israeli company

March 28 Eurocontrol Technics Group:

* Unit, Xenemetrix Ltd entered MOU with Netafim, an Israeli Co

* MOU with Netafim to develop testing system utilizing unit's Energy Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence Technology for farmers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

