公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二

BRIEF-Nasdaq has hired former head of Chi-X global, Tal Cohen, to run its equities business in North America- Bloomberg, citing spokesman

March 28 (Reuters) -

* Nasdaq has hired former head of Chi-X global, Tal Cohen, to run its equities business in North America- Bloomberg, citing spokesman

Source (bloom.bg/22HZMAw) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

