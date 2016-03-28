版本:
BRIEF-Virgin America gets takeover bids from Jetblue and Alaska Air- Bloomberg, citing sources

March 28 (Reuters) -

* Discussions Between Virgin America and two bidders ongoing, deal could be announced as early as next week -Bloomberg, citing sources

* Virgin America gets takeover bids from Jetblue and Alaska Air- bloomberg, citing sources Source text: (bloom.bg/1ohlF6C) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S)

