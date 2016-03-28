版本:
中国
2016年 3月 29日

BRIEF-Hometrust Bancshares increased size of board from 10 to 13 directors

March 28 Hometrust Bancshares Inc

* Board of Directors has increased size of board from 10 to 13 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

