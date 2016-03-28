版本:
2016年 3月 29日

BRIEF-Choice Hotels International CEO Stephen P. Joyce's FY 2015 total compensation $5.7 mln

March 28 Choice Hotels International Inc

* CEO Stephen P. Joyce's total compensation for FY 2015 was $5.7 million versus $5.3 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* CFO David L. White's total compensation for FY 2015 was $1.7 million versus $1.6 million in FY 2014 Source - 1.usa.gov/1UxVyHj Further company coverage:

