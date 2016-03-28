版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands Group CEO Nigel Travis's 2015 total compensation was $5.4 mln

March 28 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

* Says CEO Nigel Travis's 2015 total compensation was $5.4 million versus $10.2 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/21PRkcE Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐