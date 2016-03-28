版本:
BRIEF-Majesco says HSBC Bank USA agreed to extend loans up to $10 mln

March 28 Majesco

* On March 23 co entered into loan agreement with HSBC Bank Usa, National Association pursuant to which HSBC agreed to extend loans to co up to $10 million

* Says will use loan proceeds solely for the purpose of refinancing existing indebtedness, capital expenditures, working capital Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1XYUREy) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

