BRIEF-Santa Maria Petroleum Implements Share Consolidation

March 28 Santa Maria Petroleum Inc :

* Says to implement consolidation of its shares on basis of one post-consolidation share for every 12 pre-consolidation shares

* Expects that post-consolidation shares will begin trading on NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange under symbol "SMQ.H" on March 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

