版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Atmos Energy Corp enters into an equity distribution agreement

March 28 Atmos Energy Corp

* Atmos energy corp says entered into an equity distribution agreement with respect to atmos' stock having aggregate offering price of up to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐